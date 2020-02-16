Creative Planning Sells 2,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

