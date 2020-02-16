Creative Planning Takes $92,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 580,239 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASX opened at $5.11 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

