Creative Planning Takes Position in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

