Creative Planning Takes Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $7.59 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

