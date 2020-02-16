CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.34.

CyrusOne stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

