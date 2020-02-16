Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,600,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. Danaher has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

