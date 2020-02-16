David G. Mee Sells 4,776 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,656.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after acquiring an additional 852,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

