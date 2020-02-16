Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to report $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $28.39 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

