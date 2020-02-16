Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

NYSE DBD opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

