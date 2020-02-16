Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average is $254.90. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.