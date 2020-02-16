Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

