Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 105,546 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.