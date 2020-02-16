Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.50.

NYSE EW opened at $230.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 36,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

