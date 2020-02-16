Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.