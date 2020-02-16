Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $174,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,501 shares of company stock worth $8,068,153. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

