Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $210,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

