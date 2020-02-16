Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Sells $286,500.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FAST opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

