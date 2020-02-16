FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE FFG opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. On average, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

