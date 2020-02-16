FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $256,140.00 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $255,960.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

FGEN stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in FibroGen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 61.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.