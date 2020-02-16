First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 42,696 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Webster Financial worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

