First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 53,905 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Timken worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

