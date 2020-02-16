First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Loews stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

