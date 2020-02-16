First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

