First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $119.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

