First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.