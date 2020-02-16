First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 589.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter worth $211,000.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

PRSP opened at $24.68 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

