First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.48 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

