First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.71 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after acquiring an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

