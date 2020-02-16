First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.