First Trust Advisors LP Invests $10.07 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 604,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

IVR stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

