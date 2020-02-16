First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 16,394 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF opened at $173.59 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average is $186.33.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

