First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 16,962 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

