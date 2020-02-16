First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 87,076 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 173.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 152.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $712,917.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $875,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $85.78 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

