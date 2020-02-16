First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Olin worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Olin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $17.85 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -198.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.