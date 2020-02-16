First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,103 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of NUS opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.74%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

