First Trust Advisors LP Sells 174,505 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. SunTrust Banks cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $64.84 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.