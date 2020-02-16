First Trust Advisors LP Sells 77,003 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after buying an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 114,937 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $24,374,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.43.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

