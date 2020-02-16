GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 15.1%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) shares fell 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45, 2,274,716 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,007,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.