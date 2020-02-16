Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

