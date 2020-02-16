Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Purchases $224,526.69 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $18.88 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

