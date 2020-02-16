Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 165,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Apple by 36.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 102,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

