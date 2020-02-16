Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

