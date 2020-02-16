Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.70.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.