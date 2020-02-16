Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Humana by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 126.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $375.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.11. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $381.04. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

