Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.48, approximately 599,217 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 409,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Specifically, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

