Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $274.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.43. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

