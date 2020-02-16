Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 10,874 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,131,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.