Insider Selling: Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) EVP Sells $452,695.72 in Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get Curo Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.