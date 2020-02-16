Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $258,637.50 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $241,762.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00.

Shares of FGEN opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

