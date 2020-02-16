Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $304,253.46 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flex stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

